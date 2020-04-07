SAN DIMAS, Calif. and NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, also known as Tzu Chi USA, is calling for donations for its nationwide COVID-19 relief campaign, Flatten the Curve. Our goal is to help communities and municipalities most strongly impacted, and we are expecting an additional supply of nearly 3.1 million surgical masks (with 1 million designated to New York and New Jersey, and funded by Tzu Chi Global Headquarters in Taiwan), over 314,000 N95 respirators/N95 alternatives, over 545,000 gloves, 100,000 isolation gowns, 40,600 coveralls, over 100,500 goggles and more to meet this end.
We are and have been using a two-pronged approach to address the pandemic's threat to public health and socio-economic livelihoods across America. This comes at a particularly sensitive two-week period where infection and death counts may reach its all-time highs. Tzu Chi USA's strategy is as follows:
The first is delivering medical supplies to frontline workers in healthcare and public service sectors. These materials may help protect them from infection as they carry on with their work. To date, we have donated the following across over 68 institutions, including hospitals, like Elmhurst Hospital in NY and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in CA, clinics, private practices, shelters, police and fire departments, schools, and more:
- 5,132 N95 respirators (including alternatives such as KN95 and FFP2 respirators)
- 65,995 surgical masks
- 6,823 disinfectant sprays
- 4,400 gloves
- 3,573 bottles of hand sanitizer
- 252 goggles
- 108 packages of disinfectant wipes
Our second directive is to offer charity services to those socio-economically impacted by COVID-19. As a result, we are sourcing and delivering groceries, DA.AI Technology eco-blankets, cash cards, and more to help vulnerable individuals and families (who may be low-income, senior, ill/immuno-compromised, homeless, etc.) get through these difficult times. So far, we have donated the following:
- 460 DA.AI Technology eco-blankets
- Groceries to feed 1,528 families (including pantry staples like rice, beans, canned goods, and fresh produce)
We ask that the public donate generously to our efforts through the Flatten the Curve campaign so we may continue to provide aid as this crisis progresses. Here's how:
- donate online at https://tzuchi.us/donate/cause/coronavirus
- donate via mobile app on Tzu Chi Connect
- donate by phone at 1-888-9TZUCHI (888-989-8244)
Finally, Tzu Chi volunteers and friends began participating in daily prayer to wish for peace and to pool positivity for those suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants have been using this song of prayer to follow from wherever they are. We welcome people of all faiths and spiritual traditions to join us in embracing the moving power of prayer for the sake of humanity and a better world.
ABOUT TZU CHI USA
Tzu Chi USA, also known as the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, is an international non-profit humanitarian organization with over 10 million volunteers and supporters worldwide. The heart of our organization (which was founded in 1966 by a Buddhist nun named Dharma Master Cheng Yen) is embedded in our name: in Chinese, "tzu" means compassion and "chi," relief. Learn more about us at www.tzuchi.us.
