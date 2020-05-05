DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
US prostate cancer market diagnostics and therapeutics are forecast to augment at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
The major factors for the growth of the market include the high prevalence of prostate cancer in the country. As per the World Health Organization, in US prostate cancer is the most prevalent cancer among men. Around 212,000 new cases of prostate cancer have been registered in 2018 in the country which is around 18.5% of the overall cancer cases. Moreover, it is the sixth-highest reason for mortality in the country due to cancer.
In 2018, around 29,000 mortalities were registered in the country. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly $12 billion in treatment is spent every year for prostate cancer treatment. In addition, the adoption of innovative technologies for the diagnosis of prostate cancer such as biomarkers and the adoption of personalized medicine for treatment is expected to fuel the market.
US prostate cancer diagnostic market is segmented on the basis of diagnostic techniques and therapeutics. By diagnostic technique, the market is further divided into prostate-specific antigen test, digital rectal examination, prostate biopsy, imaging techniques. Prostate biopsy is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.
By therapeutics, the market is further divided into hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, surgery. During the forecast period, chemotherapy is expected will hold a major market share in the country.
The companies which are contributing significantly in the market include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Products, LLC, Amgen Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare AG, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various growth strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.
The report covers:
- A comprehensive research methodology of the US Prostate Cancer Market.
- A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US Prostate Cancer Market.
- Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US Prostate Cancer Market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Summary
1.1. Research Methods and Tools
1.2. Market Breakdown
1.2.1. By Segments
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
2.3. Rules & Regulations
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Company Share Analysis
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Key Company Analysis
3.3.1. Overview
3.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.4. Recent Developments
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. US Prostate Cancer Market by Diagnostic Techniques
5.1.1. Prostate-Specific Antigen Test (PSA)
5.1.2. Digital Rectal Examination
5.1.3. Prostate Biopsy
5.1.4. Imaging Techniques
5.2. US Prostate Cancer Market by Therapeutics
5.2.1. Hormonal Therapy
5.2.2. Chemotherapy
5.2.3. Immunotherapy
5.2.4. Radiation Therapy
5.2.5. Targeted Therapy
5.2.6. Surgery
6. Regional Analysis
6.1. United States
6.2. Canada
7. Company Profiles
7.1. Abbott Laboratories
7.2. AbbVie Products, LLC
7.3. Amgen Inc.
7.4. AstraZeneca PLC
7.5. Bavarian Nordic A/S
7.6. Bayer AG
7.7. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
7.8. Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
7.9. Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.
7.10. GlaxoSmithKline PLC
7.11. Johnson & Johnson
7.12. Pfizer Inc.
7.13. Siemens Healthcare AG
7.14. Decipher Biosciences, Inc.
7.15. Nanostics Inc.
