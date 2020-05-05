WASHINGTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Army released a new marketing effort to acknowledge the realities of the COVID-19 crisis and recognize the many individuals serving at the frontlines of the global response effort. In a new campaign called "To All Who Serve," the Army honors the brave contributions of doctors, nurses, scientists, teachers, engineers, Soldiers and others, coming together at a time of need to serve their communities.
"The opportunity to be a part of something bigger than oneself is one of the most compelling aspects of Army service," said Brig. Gen. Alex Fink, Chief of Army Enterprise Marketing. "Nothing embodies this spirit of service more than the incredible work carried out by the people on the frontlines, including Army Soldiers and civilians, who are putting their lives at risk to come to the aid of those most impacted by coronavirus."
The Army's contributions to the whole-of-nation response to COVID-19 can be seen around the country where Army Soldiers and civilians are applying their diverse and in-demand skillsets to some of the most essential public needs:
- Tens of thousands of Soldiers and civilians, including the Army National Guard, Army Reserve, and Army Corps of Engineers, are supporting the nation's COVID-19 fight.
- Army research laboratories are developing quick-result tests for COVID-19, as well as vaccines and antiviral therapies.
- Soldiers are supporting local governments with food assistance relief programs, COVID-19 screening and testing areas, and the relocation of medical equipment to locations across the country where it is most needed.
- In response to state requests, medical personnel are deploying to field hospitals in locations nationwide, including New York City, Seattle and Miami, among others.
- Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces, comprised of Army Reserve medical professionals, are providing scalable medical capabilities to impacted communities.
- Army doctors and nurses are working in Army hospitals and alternate care sites to treat patients affected by the virus.
- More than 100 Individual Ready Reserve and Retired Soldiers from medical career fields have been voluntarily placed on active duty orders in support of the fight against COVID-19.
Given the wide range of Army specialties engaged in the global pandemic response effort, "To All Who Serve" serves as a timely complement to the "What's Your Warrior?" campaign, which launched in November 2019 to highlight the breadth and depth of Army careers. "To All Who Serve" includes two online videos: the first, titled Unbelievable is currently running; the second, titled Brave, was released today. For the creation of the campaign, the Army engaged LA-based music company Barking Owl and composer Atticus Ross to produce the original soundtrack.
For more information on "To All Who Serve" and opportunities to support the Army's COVID-19 response efforts, visit www.GoArmy.com.
About the Army Enterprise Marketing Office (AEMO): AEMO is the U.S. Army's national marketing, marketing research and analysis and accessions analysis organization. AEMO develops innovative and effective ways to: connect with the American public to make the Army more accessible and understood; increase awareness of both the benefits and value of Army service; and motivate the most qualified candidates to choose the Army as their service of first choice.