DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S.Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce plans to offer HydraFacial treatments in 35 total locations across the country this year. HydraFacial, the flagship brand of The Beauty Health Company, is a gentle medical-grade facial that helps improve skin texture, tone, and appearance. The HydraFacial procedure is appropriate for all skin types and is fast and efficient, taking about 30 minutes to complete. Moreover, the results are instantly noticeable, and there is no recovery time needed.
HydraFacial is one of the most powerful, non-invasive skin resurfacing treatments available. It combines cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, hydration, and antioxidant protection that removes dead skin cells and impurities, while simultaneously delivering moisturizing serums into the skin. Unlike microdermabrasion, which blasts the skin's surface with aluminum oxide crystals, the HydraFacial handpiece vacuums pores and then infuses the skin with soothing and moisturizing serums to replenish vital nutrients including antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid.
"Similar to going to the dentist for regular cleanings to remove plaque buildup, HydraFacials help remove pore-clogging skin cells to reveal healthier-looking skin," said U.S. Dermatology Partners Regional President Dr. Jennifer Holman, at the Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine in Tyler, Texas. "We're very excited to make this treatment more widely available for patients seeking routine maintenance for common skin conditions."
"We are thrilled that this year there will be 35 U.S. Dermatology Partners locations offering HydraFacial treatments. The 30-minute treatment can be customized for all skin types and concerns," said Andrew Stanleick, President and CEO of The Beauty Health Company. "With this expansion, there are exponentially more patients who will be able to experience the best skin of their life, with no downtime."
HydraFacial is effective in treating enlarged and clogged pores, acne, rosacea, hyperpigmentation, dry skin, age spots, sun-damaged skin, and uneven skin tone. The treatment can be personalized for a consumer's needs and skin health concerns.
HydraFacial is now available at U.S. Dermatology Partners locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Maryland, and Virginia. For more information or to book an appointment, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the largest dermatology practices in the country with nearly 90 locations across eight states, caring for more than 1.5 million patients each year. U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
About The Beauty Health Company
BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 19,000 Delivery Systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For more information, please visit at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.
