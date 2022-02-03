CHILLICOTHE, Mo., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners, one of the largest and most prestigious dermatology practices in the country, is pleased to announce the opening of a new Chillicothe, Missouri office as part of the U.S. Dermatology Partners Outreach Program. This new program will open 30 new locations across 8 states, with some of the locations becoming an extension of current offices that in many instances saw patients travel up to an hour or more to receive care. Our new locations will offer treatments to common skin conditions such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, and rosacea, and increase access to vital dermatology care in rural communities. This new initiative will also create local family-sustaining jobs with advancement opportunities.
"With the country struggling with an ongoing shortage of doctors and specialists in rural communities, we're excited to launch the USDP Outreach Program to expand patient access to essential skincare," said U.S. Dermatology Partners CEO Paul Singh."Increased access to dermatology care will allow for earlier detection of life-threatening conditions like melanoma and provide preventative treatments to help improve national health inequities."
U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to providing the highest quality of care to patients and partnering with the communities it serves by creating new jobs. This approach to growth will reach more people in need of dermatology services and attract new team members from these communities to join a strong, and diverse health care team.
The new office, located at 871 Fairway Drive in Chillicothe, will offer convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments beginning March 25. This new location will be led by board-certified dermatologist and Chillicothe native Dr. Megan Lent, who joined U.S. Dermatology Partners in 2015 after completing her dermatology residency.
"I am thrilled to return to my hometown to provide the best skincare for the people of Chillicothe and surrounding communities," Dr. Lent said. "Growing up in a rural town instilled many of my core values and helped shape my path to becoming a dermatologist. I'm thankful to U.S. Dermatology Partners for giving me the opportunity to serve the community I love."
Dr. Lent specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology and has a clinical interest in adult and pediatric dermatology. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Dr. Lent has also co-authored multiple medical articles in peer-reviewed literature.
To learn more or schedule an appointment please call (660)-240-0025.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 1.5 million patients each year with nearly 90 locations across eight states. U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
