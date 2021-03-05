GROVE, Okla., Mar. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners Joplin expands access to dermatology care to patients in Delaware County with the opening of their Grove, Oklahoma office
U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of their Grove, Oklahoma office. The office will be an extension of the Joplin, Missouri office, located an hour away. Board Certified Dermatologist Derek Towery, MD and Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Kevin Teel, who both currently work in the Joplin office, will staff the clinic. Patients can be seen on Thursdays and availability will expand to meet the needs of the community.
Dr. Derek S. Towery, a board-certified dermatologist and diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology, received his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, graduating summa cum laude. He worked as a research chemist at Monsanto for three years before deciding to pursue his passion for medicine. After working in the lab on many projects in both agriculture and pharmaceuticals, he found himself more interested in pharmaceutical and medically-focused projects which led to his desire to be more involved on the clinical side of pharmaceutical development. He enrolled in medical school to make that a reality. Once in medical school, he found the clinical side and patient interaction even more enjoyable and decided to pursue that career path.
Dr. Derek Towery is a magna cum laude graduate of the St. Louis University School of Medicine. He completed an internship in internal medicine at the St. Louis University Hospital and a residency in dermatology at The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, serving as chief resident in his final year. Dr. Towery began his practice in Joplin after completing his residency.
Kevin Teel, MSN, FNP, received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Missouri State University – Springfield in 2008. After spending four years of his undergraduate degree working as an emergency room CNA, he elected to continue in the field of emergency medicine as a registered nurse, honing his skills in rapid assessment and emergency care.
In 2010, Mr. Teel graduated with his Master's from Missouri State University, Kansas City, and began working as a family nurse practitioner. Additionally, he participated in National Health Service Corps.
U.S. Dermatology Partners has been serving the Joplin community for over 20 years. The practice has a huge patient base in Grove, Oklahoma, and decided to open the clinic to better serve the needs of the community.
"We are very excited to open a clinic in Grove to provide dermatology services to patients in Northwest Oklahoma. This will provide much easier access for those who find it difficult to travel to Joplin and much less time away from work and school for the younger population. I anticipate the clinic to grow very quickly and it will be a win for everyone involved." Said Dr. Towery.
The Grove office is part of the Mid-West region of U.S. Dermatology Partners with locations in Joplin, Kansas City, Leawood, Lees Summit, and Overland Park. The Grove office will serve the dermatological needs of Southwest Missouri, Northeast Oklahoma, and parts of Northwest Arkansas.
The office will provide treatment for conditions of the skin, hair, and nails for patients ranging in age from childhood to seniors for conditions such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, rosacea, and skin cancer. The office is located at 900 East 13th Street, Suite 101, Grove, Oklahoma. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 417-624-0440.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners' patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
Media Contact
Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com
SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners