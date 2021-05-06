COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its College Station office, offering convenient access to dermatology and state-of-the-art treatment of skin cancer. The office will provide general and surgical dermatology as well as a local option for patients diagnosed with skin cancer beginning May 4th. The office will be staffed by Dermatology Physician Assistant Brant Danley and Fellowship Trained Mohs Surgeon Dr. William Grabski.
Brant Danley earned a bachelor's degree in sports medicine from New Mexico State University and a master's degree in kinesiology and sports studies from the University of Texas at El Paso. He earned a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
In addition to a background in Dermatology he has an extensive background in Emergency Medicine. In addition to being a physician assistant Brant is also a Nationally Certified Athletic Trainer (ATC) and a Nationally Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (NSCA - CSCS) and a Texas Licensed Athletic Trainer (LAT). Brant is also a former Strength and Conditioning Coach with the Cleveland Indians Organization.
"I believe that dermatology is an extension of wellness and provides a great opportunity to help people look and feel better," Danley says. "I enjoy finding a plan that helps patients look and feel better."
In his spare time, Brant Danley enjoys weight training and fitness, photography, travel, hiking and biking, and spending time with friends and family. Brant returns to College Station after working in Dallas for the last year.
Dr. William Grabski brings over twenty years of medical and surgical experience to Brazos Valley residents. He also brings something even more important: a caring attitude, a keen mind, and a desire to deliver the best medical service to his patients.
A 1975 graduate of Geneva College in Pennsylvania, Dr. William Grabski received his MD in 1979 from Temple University Medical School in Philadelphia. He then began a distinguished career in the United States Army from which he retired in 1999. During his military career and following, his accomplishments have included several assignments as a skin care and surgery instructor, plus numerous medical presentations, journal articles, and textbook contributions, as well as many medical awards.
Dr. William Grabski specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery. This surgery involves examining malignant cells, determining the exact location, and removing the cancer cells while saving the healthy tissue around them. He performed and trained medical personnel on this procedure while at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.
To learn more or schedule an appointment call 979-485-0995.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners' patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
Media Contact
Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com
SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners