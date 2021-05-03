DENVER, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Board-Certified Dermatologist Natalie Yin, M.D. to their Arvada, Denver, and Lakewood, Colorado locations.
Dr. Yin received her Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Florida, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She completed medical school at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine where she was elected a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, a prestigious medical honor society. Dr. Yin remained at the University of Miami to complete a Clinical & Basic Science Research fellowship. Her dermatology residency took place at Columbia University in New York City, where she was selected to serve as chief resident during her final year. Dr. Yin is currently completing an Integrative Dermatology fellowship. She has a strong interest in integrative dermatology, which combines conventional medicine and alternative therapies.
Dr. Yin is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. She has published numerous articles in the peer-reviewed literature and has authored several book chapters.
Dr. Yin enjoys exploring the mountains of Colorado in her free time with her dog, Olive.
Dr. Yin will treat patients in Arvada, Denver, and Lakewood, Colorado. To schedule an appointment in the Arvada office call 303-424-6248. To schedule an appointment in the Lakewood office call 303-989-5231. To schedule an appointment at the Denver office call 303-261-1525.
