TYLER, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Experienced Hormone Replacement Specialist, Nurse Practitioner Carly Graff, to the CALM Tyler office.
Carly Graff earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, and her Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her nursing career has spanned over 15 years in various specialties such as pediatrics, family medicine, and surgical.
Carly is certified in Advanced Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy and has years of experience treating patients with chronic diseases and hormone imbalances such as polycystic ovarian syndrome. She is passionate about hormone replacement therapy and loves helping her patients feel their best. Carly uses the "whole patient" concept for treatment and does not believe there is just one hormone or one vitamin that will fix everything. Her favorite thing to hear from patients is, "Thank you for giving me my husband/wife back!"
Carly is also a Nurse Practitioner in the United States Air Force Reserves and was recently deployed in support of the COVID relief effort in New York City.
Outside of work, Carly stays busy homeschooling her four young children and chauffeuring them around Tyler to their various activities. Exercise is a priority; she enjoys CrossFit and riding her Peloton. She also loves to unwind by taking boat rides on the lake during the summer.
Carly is excited to continue her career in Tyler at Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine Tyler (CALM Tyler) and looks forward to transforming her patients' lives for the better.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners' patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
