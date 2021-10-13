ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatologist, Dr. Ashley DiLorenzo, to their Rockville and Silver Spring locations.
Dr. Ashley DiLorenzo earned a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and Spanish with a minor in Economics from Miami University in Oxford, OH. She earned her medical degree from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. During a research experience in medical school, Dr. DiLorenzo's interest in dermatology ignited and she fell in love with the specialty. She went on to complete her dual residency in dermatology and internal medicine in Washington, DC at Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Georgetown University Hospital, serving as Chief Resident in her final year.
Dr. DiLorenzo loves that dermatology offers a range of conditions and enjoys treating a variety of conditions such as skin cancer, acne, eczema, psoriasis, autoimmune diseases, blistering disorders, vitiligo, and hair loss. "Dermatology is a facet of most other specialties, making it perfect for a team-based approach to take care of the person as a whole", says Dr. DiLorenzo. She is fluent in Spanish and holds memberships with several organizations such as the Alpha Omega Alpha Honors Society, the American Academy of Dermatology, and the Women's Dermatologic Society.
Dr. DiLorenzo met her significant other in DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) where they fell in love and now call home. Outside of work, she enjoys recreating dishes from restaurants she's visited. She also loves staying active with interval training, golfing, skiing, tennis, paddle boarding, and kickball leagues with friends.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh said, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ashely DiLorenzo to our teams in Rockville and Silver Spring. Her addition will enhance our ability to deliver quality dermatologic care to the residents of the communities we serve."
Dr. DiLorenzo joins a team of eight physicians at U.S. Dermatology Partners in Rockville and Silver Spring, Maryland, and is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 301-681-7397.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
Media Contact
Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com
SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners