LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome experienced Dermatology Physician Assistant Katlyn McClure to their Shoal Creek, Missouri location

Katlyn McClure graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, with a Bachelor of Science – Exercise Science degree in 2016. Immediately following graduation, Katlyn continued her education at the University of Arkansas in their Medical Sciences Physician Assistant program and graduated with honors in 2018.

From the start of her academic career, Katlyn found a passion for dermatology and valued the challenges continually presented in this field. She understands the importance and awareness of continued education in an ever-changing field of study.

Katlyn's primary focus is general dermatology including complex medical issues and skin cancer. She also has a passion for aesthetic dermatology and has trained with plastic surgery and dermatology-trained physicians.

Katlyn joins Nicholas Crowley, M.D., Deborah Ohlhausen, M.D., and Sileen Dowis, PA-C.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh said, "We are happy to welcome Ms. McClure to U.S. Dermatology Partners. She joins a team of outstanding physicians and her addition will help increase patient access in the Shoal Creek area."

Katlyn is a Diplomate Fellow and an active member of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants as well as a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.

Katlyn and her husband, Spencer, are very excited to call Kansas City their new home. Outside of work she enjoys playing tennis, cooking, and spending time with family, friends, and her adorable dog, Lilly.

Katlyn will only provide general, cosmetic, and skin cancer treatments at our Kansas City Shoal Creek office. To schedule an appointment, call 913-451-7546.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

