MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome experienced Dermatology Physician Assistant Melissa Prasatik to their McKinney, Texas location.
Melissa Prasatik is a certified physician assistant who has over 12 years of experience in dermatology. She graduated with honors from the University of Texas at Dallas and went on to attend the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center where she graduated with top honors and earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies. While a student at UT Southwestern, Melissa was a member of the Alpha Eta Honor Society and received the prestigious Schermerhorn Award, given annually to the top allied health student in the United States.
Melissa is passionate about educating her patients on skin cancer awareness and prevention and the importance of getting annual skin screenings. She also enjoys treating the complexities of acne and eczema.
Melissa and her husband have 3 children. In addition to spending time with her family, she loves strength training, interior design, and attending the Dallas Mavericks basketball games. She is a huge fan (season ticket holder)!
Melissa is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.
Melissa Prasatik, PA-C treats patients at U.S. Dermatology Partners McKinney and is now accepting new patients. To request an appointment, call 469-931-0943
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
