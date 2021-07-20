PLANO, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Board-Certified Dermatologist & Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon Dr. Daniel Condie to their Plano and Sherman, Texas locations.
Dr. Daniel Condie is a Board-Certified dermatologist and Fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic and reconstructive surgeon who specializes in the treatment of skin cancer.
Dr. Condie graduated summa cum laude from Brigham Young University, where he was named the top graduating student in general business and organic chemistry. He attended medical school at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, graduating at the top of his class with a 4.0 grade point average. Dr. Condie was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and was awarded the Excellence in Dermatology Award for his research contributions. Dr. Condie completed his dermatology residency at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Following residency, he practiced as a general dermatologist for one year before seeking additional surgical training. He completed a fellowship in Micrographic Surgery and Cutaneous Oncology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American College of Mohs Surgery.
In his spare time, Dr. Condie enjoys hiking, biking, basketball, and spending time with his wife and four boys.
Dr. Condie is excited to serve the North Texas community and will provide Mohs Surgery for the treatment of skin cancer in our Plano and Sherman locations.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
