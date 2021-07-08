FAIRFAX, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Board-Certified Dermatologist & Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon Dr. Michael Yablonsky to their Fairfax, Virginia, and Annapolis, Maryland locations.
Dr. Yablonsky is a highly skilled and experienced Mohs surgeon. After completing his undergraduate education at Brown University, Dr. Yablonsky earned his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine internship and dermatology residency at the Naval Medical Center in San Diego. He went on to complete a Mohs fellowship at Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates in Stoneham, MA.
Dr. Yablonsky is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD), and a member of the American College of Mohs Surgeons (FACMS), and the American Society for Dermatological Surgery (FASDS).
Outside of work, Dr. Yablonsky enjoys staying fit, gardening, reading and spending time with his wife and three children.
Dr. Yablonski will treat patients in Annapolis, Maryland, and Fairfax, Virginia. To schedule an appointment in the Annapolis office call 410-268-3887. To schedule an appointment in the Fairfax, Virginia office call 703-641-0083. To schedule an appointment in the Centreville location call 703-222-2773.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
