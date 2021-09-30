JOPLIN, Mo., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Paige Taylor, PA-C to their Joplin, MO, and Grove, OK locations.
Paige Taylor received her undergraduate degree in Biology from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri. She furthered her education by earning her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
Prior to dermatology, Paige worked in general surgery. She loves the procedural component of dermatology and will use her surgical experience for excisions of skin cancers, lipomas, and cysts. Paige has always had a passion for providing high-quality health care and values improving the health and wellness of her patients. She looks forward to providing the same passion helping patients with their skincare needs.
Outside of the office, Paige loves spending time with her husband and two daughters. She is active in her church, Hope City Church of Joplin. She enjoys reading and is an avid golf fan. She also enjoys traveling and considers food, whether cooking or tasting new dishes, to be a favorite hobby.
Paige is excited to continue serving her community and will treat patients in our Joplin and Grove locations. To schedule an appointment in the Joplin location call 417-624-0440. To schedule an appointment in the Grove, Oklahoma location call 417-609-0148.
