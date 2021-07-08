KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners announced a long-term agreement for Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialists located in Kansas and Missouri.
The agreement with Aetna continues U.S. Dermatology Partners' long-standing history of offering the broadest access to patients by participating with all the major health insurance companies in the Midwest. U.S. Dermatology Partners is the leading dermatology practice in Kansas City serving over 14,000 patients annually.
"U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to providing the highest quality of care to patients by partnering with health insurance companies across the United States," said Paul Singh, CEO. "This is demonstrated by our collaborative efforts to reach a multi-year agreement with Aetna."
Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers was founded in 1987 by Dr. Glenn Goldstein and was one of the first practices to offer Mohs Micrographic Surgery for high-risk skin cancer patients. Headquartered in the Kansas City area, Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers, part of U.S. Dermatology Partners, is recognized as one of the top treatment centers in the nation for skin cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
Our highly specialized providers treat over 7,000 skin cancers and thousands of other dermatological conditions annually. We offer well-rounded services to all patients with medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology conditions.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
