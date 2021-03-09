SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners Sugar Land is pleased to announce they will now offer convenient access to state-of-the-art treatment for skin cancer.
Mohs surgery, named after Dr. Frederic Mohs, is considered the gold-standard and the most effective way to treat skin cancer. This procedure involves precise surgical removal of the cancer cells layer by layer until healthy, cancer-free tissue around the tumor is reached under the microscope (commonly referred to as clear margins). Fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons acquire multidisciplinary skills in the areas of dermatologic surgery, cutaneous oncology, dermatopathology, and reconstructive surgery. Mohs surgery has the highest success rate of all treatments for skin cancer, up to 99 percent.
Procedures will be performed by Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon Leon Chen, MD. Dr. Chen earned his Medical Doctorate from the University of Texas McGovern Medical School at Houston. He completed his dermatology residency training at the MD Anderson Cancer Center/University of Texas McGovern Medical School combined program and his Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology (Mohs) fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center. He was the winner of the Review Article Incentive Program awarded by the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) during his time as a dermatology resident. Dr. Chen's deep passion for skin cancer has led him to author more than 30 peer-reviewed research manuscripts and numerous book chapters. His research has been presented at national and international dermatology meetings. He is also the editor of the textbook Basal Cell Carcinoma: Advances in Treatment and Research. "Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, and the incidence rates are increasing. Because skin cancer is often found on the face and other highly visible areas, the thought of surgery may be daunting. My goal is to provide the highest quality of care, from complete skin cancer removal to reconstruction, to ensure the best possible functional and cosmetic outcomes for each patient." Said Dr. Chen.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Sugar Land, near the Houston, Texas metroplex, is an all-encompassing dermatology practice offering a full range of dermatologic services including medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology treatment options.
The Sugar Land dermatology team includes Board-Certified Dermatologists, Dr. Lauren Snitzer, Dr. Miranda Uzoma Ewelukwa, Dr. Leon Chen, Physician Assistant Jennifer Henderson, and Licensed Aesthetician Rebecca Perez. Together, our team has over 30 years of training and experience to help you feel better and look better.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners' patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
