DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners will sponsor and staff a skin cancer screening at the 11th Annual Swim Across America Dallas Open Water Swim on September 25th. Swim Across America Inc., is a nonprofit dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research, prevention, and treatment. It does so by hosting charity swims and donating the proceeds to a hospital. Since its founding, SAA has granted $75 million to fund cancer research and clinical trials. The Dallas swim has raised over $2.6 million. Each year the event hosts over 450 swimmers, volunteers, spectators, and supporters as well as Olympians who travel from near and far.
The Dallas Swim will be held at Lake Ray Hubbard. Hundreds of swimmers (including Olympians) and volunteers raise money in honor or memory of loved ones who have been directly affected by cancer. Participants of all ages and skill levels are invited to choose their open-water distance: 1/2 mile, 1 mile, or a 2.0 mile. Swimmers are required to raise $500. College students and participants under 18 are required to raise $200. Proceeds from the swim will support the Swim Across America Innovative Clinical Trials Center at Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center. The goal of the ICTC is to drive advancements in early cancer detection and new cancer therapy agents through the completion of innovative clinical trials. Current phase 1 trials include pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, blood cancers, brain tumors, and prostate cancer.
With more than 3.5 million cases diagnosed each year and an estimated 1 in 5 Americans developing skin cancer in their lifetimes, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. However, skin cancers are almost always curable when caught and treated early. This is why early detection is key! Just like an annual checkup with your doctor, an annual skin examination with your dermatologist is critical for catching serious skin issues in their earliest stage. One person dies every 57 minutes from melanoma, but when caught early, melanoma has a 98% survival rate. And, it's important to note that melanoma and skin cancer is not a disease of the old. The number of cases in people under 30 has risen dramatically.
"U.S. Dermatology Partners is proud to sponsor Swim Across America for the 3rd year and provide free skin cancer screenings to its participants and attendees. The screenings provided at past events have helped countless patients detect skin concerns that they were then able to treat earlier. We look forward to building on the success of prior events." said CEO Paul Singh
This year's screening will be staffed by Board-Certified Dermatologist Sam Awan, M.D. Dr. Awan earned a Doctor of Medicine and completed his internship at the University of Illinois College of Medicine. His dermatology residency was completed at the University of Connecticut in Farmington, CT where he served as chief resident during his final year. He practices in McKinney, Texas.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatment through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
