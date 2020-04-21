DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 US Drugs of Abuse Testing Market for 12 Assays: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 262-page report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US drug of abuse testing market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.
The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment for the following assays: Amphetamines, Antidepressants, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids/Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, Phencyclidine (PCP), and Propoxphene.
During the next five years, the abused drug testing market will undergo significant transformation. These changes will be caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition.
Some segments will start resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace will create exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, calibrators and others.
This report is a unique study designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities and developed effective strategic responses. The study explores future trends; and provides test volume and sales forecasts, by market segment and individual assay.
Contains 262 pages and 12 tables
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen
- Kyowa Medex
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Quest Diagnostics
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher
- Tosoh
- Wako
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wg0ln3
