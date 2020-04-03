DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Environmental PFAS Treatment Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study investigates the United States Environmental PFAS Treatment Market that is segmented into 3 revenue categories: sample testing, site assessment, and treatment.
Providing an evaluation of the growth environment and market revenues and forecast, the study further delivers visioning scenarios and a growth pipeline that identify opportunities in strategy and vision and in brand and demand. Leading stakeholders in the market, including testing laboratories, consulting engineers, and treatment solution providers have contributed to the research.
Data and primary research inputs have been aggregated and analyzed to determine key market opportunities during the forecast period (2018 to 2024).
Market Review & Insights
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination poses a significant and growing challenge across the United States. For decades, these substances have been included in many everyday products due to their non-stick, anti-flammable, and water-repellent properties. This is despite industrial knowledge that these chemical substances do not naturally degrade, but remain in the environment for an indefinite period of time.
They negatively impact human health in myriad ways. Over the past 5 years, the government, public, and commercial and industrial organizations have been grappling with the task of identifying the extent of PFAS pollution and how it can be stopped and treated. The market for sample testing, site assessment, and treatment has been growing very rapidly as a result of this ubiquitous contamination and increased public awareness.
The extent of industrial and commercial liability is being explored, which is expected to put leading chemical companies on the line for compensation. Industry verticals in site assessment and, especially, sample testing are, therefore, witnessing strong growth. As multiple locations per site need to be tested on an ongoing basis and treatment technologies need to be tested for immediate and ongoing efficacy, testing laboratories are struggling to keep up with the demand.
Legislation, while slow-moving, will mature in evidence, guidance, and compliance, motivating many stakeholders to understand their strategic positions and decide on the next steps. Maturation of regulatory guidance and compliance will boost market growth for treatment technologies, as site owners and stakeholders will be more confident in adopting the treatment steps required to ensure compliance.
While the market records strong growth, it is held back by certain factors. These include a developing knowledge base, uncertainty over eventual liability, avoidance of responsibility, and a fragmented testing environment. Ultimately, these restraints are all characterized by the need for market action, and once the perils of PFAS contamination are better understood, it will reinforce the need for action.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for PFAS Treatment Market Participants
- Growth Opportunities for Equipment Suppliers
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Market Definitions and Segmentation
- Market Landscape
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Drivers Explained
- Restraints Explained
3. Market Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology - Sample Testing
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology - Site Assessment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology Segment - Treatment
4. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Social and Demographic Trends/Factors Impacting the US Environmental PFAS Treatment Market
- Industry Mega Trends/Factors Impacting the US Environmental PFAS Treatment Market
- New Business Models Trends/Factors Impacting the US Environmental PFAS Treatment Market
- Disruptive Technologies Trends/Factors Impacting the US Environmental PFAS Treatment Market
- Competitive Landscape Trends/Factors Impacting the US Environmental PFAS Treatment Market
- Top Predictions for the US Environmental PFAS Treatment Market
5. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
6. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1, 2 - Business Models/Vertical Integration
- Growth Opportunity 3 - New Capabilities
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Value-added Services
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Geographic Expansion
7. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Brand Recognition
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Value Proposition
- Growth Opportunity 8 - Thought Leadership
- Growth Opportunity 9 - Customer Research
- Growth Opportunity 10 - Upsell/Cross-sell
8. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-5 - Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities 6-10 - Brand and Demand
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
9. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
