WILMINGTON, Del., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions, announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has approved Glyclean™ Hard Surface Cleaner for use against SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. When Glyclean AM is formulated at appropriate concentrations into cleaning and disinfecting products, they too can be effective against the SARS-COV-2 virus and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The U.S. EPA also registered several other Chemours product formulations that utilize Glyclean™ AM including: Glyclean™ Pine Cleaner, and Glyclean™ Bowl Cleaner.
Glyclean™ AM is based upon glycolic acid. As an EPA-registered antimicrobial agent, glycolic acid can be used as an active ingredient in formulating liquid-based disinfectants for use on hard, non-porous surfaces in consumer, industrial, institutional, agricultural or commercial facilities, including those used for food processing. A full list of applications is available at https://www.chemours.com/GlycleanAM.
"As we work together to combat this unprecedented health crisis, we are very excited that the EPA has approved Glyclean™ Hard Surface Cleaner as a product that can help prevent the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. And since Glyclean™ is an effective solution for large and small-scale cleaning and disinfecting, it can be used to meet the unique cleaning needs of hotels, restaurants, hospitals, food processing plants, public gyms, homes, and other 'high-touch, high-traffic' facilities with immovable hard surfaces that require on-site cleaning. Chemours is working closely with our customers to ensure they deliver products needed to slow and stop the spread of the novel corona virus," said Ed Sparks, president of Chemours Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions.
Glyclean™ AM is available to support the demand for more COVID-19 cleaning products around the world. For more technical information on Glyclean™ products, applications, and working with Chemours to create EPA-registered formulations that can kill the virus that causes COVID-19, visit www.chemours.com
About The Chemours Company
The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours published its first corporate responsibility commitment report in 2018, which highlights goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.
For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, anticipated future operating and financial performance, product efficacy, business development, plans, prospects, targets and goals, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.
CONTACT:
NEWS MEDIA
Alvenia Scarborough
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications and Brand Marketing
+1.302.773.4507
media@chemours.com
INVESTORS
Jonathan Lock
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
+1.302.773.2263
investor@chemours.com