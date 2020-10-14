Acceptance marks critical milestone in Biohaven's efforts to develop NURTEC ODT as a unique dual therapy for both the preventive and acute treatment of migraine NURTEC ODT 75 mg has been shown in placebo-controlled trials to return patients to normal functioning within 60 minutes when used in the acute treatment of migraine and has also been shown to reduce monthly migraine days at the same 75 mg dose administered every other day for preventive treatment NURTEC ODT is the first CGRP-targeting agent to file for regulatory approval as a single medication to treat both acute episodes and prevent future migraine attacks