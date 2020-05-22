U.S. FDA Approves Evofem Biosciences' Phexxi(TM) (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), the First and Only Non-Hormonal Prescription Gel for the Prevention of Pregnancy

- A New Class of Female-Controlled Birth Control for Use In-The-Moment - - Robust Telemedicine Program Will Support Access for Women - - Company to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET -