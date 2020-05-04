U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves DARZALEX FASPRO(TM) (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj), a New Subcutaneous Formulation of Daratumumab in the Treatment of Patients with Multiple Myeloma

- Innovative, fixed-dose formulation significantly reduces treatment time from hours to minutes and demonstrates consistent efficacy with a reduction in administration-related reactions compared to DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for approved indications - DARZALEX FASPRO(TM) is the only subcutaneous CD38-directed antibody approved in the treatment of multiple myeloma