DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genital Warts (GWs) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of GWs in the United States.
The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Genital Warts (GWs) from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.
Epidemiology
The Genital Warts (GWs) epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for the United States. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Diagnosed Incidence of GWs, Gender-specific Cases, Age-specific Cases of Genital Warts, HPV type associated with GWs and Anatomical Location of Warts) in the United States from 2017-2030.
According to the report, the total number of diagnosed incident cases of Genital Warts (GWs) in the US was found to be 465,000 in the year 2017.
Drug Chapters
This segment of the Genital Warts report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and early stage (Phase-I and Phase-II) pipeline drugs along with other promising candidates. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.
A multidisciplinary treatment approach is usually followed internationally for the management of GWs and the market consequently can be divided into segments based on revenue generated by therapies which include pain control, management of HPV infection and management of other complications. However, there are important points to be noted such as the fact that there are some curative treatment options at present and Vaccines are main Preventive treatment therapies used.
Market Outlook
The Genital Warts market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.
This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.
According to the report, the market of Genital Warts in the US was found to be USD 694 Million in 2017, and is expected to increase during the course of the study period (2017-2030).
Drugs Uptake
This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2030. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.
This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.
Key Topics Covered
1 Key Insights
2 Executive Summary of GWs
3 SWOT Analysis for GWs
4 Disease Background and Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Natural History
4.3. Causes and Risks
4.4. Symptoms
4.5. Pathophysiology
4.6. Clinical Presentation
4.7. Complications of Untreated HVP Infection
4.8. Diagnosis
5 Treatment and Management
6 Vaccines
6.1. Gardasil: Merck
6.2. Cervarix: GlaxoSmithKline
6.3. Comparison
6.4. Differences
7 Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Country Wise-Epidemiology
7.3. United States
7.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale
7.3.2. Diagnosed incidence of GWs in the United States
7.3.3. Gender Specific Diagnosed Cases of GWs in the United States
7.3.4. Age Specific Diagnosed Cases of GWs in the United States
7.3.5. Anatomical Location of Genital Warts in the United States
8 Unmet Needs
9 Organizations related to GWs
10 Case Studies
10.1. A Case Report of Genital Warts
10.2. A Case Report of Condyloma Acuminata
11 Marketed Drugs
11.1. Zyclara: Graceway Pharmaceuticals
11.1.1. Product Description
11.1.2. Other Developmental Activities
11.1.3. Safety and Efficacy
11.2. Veregen (Polyphenon E): Aresus Pharma
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.3. Safety and Efficacy
12 Emerging Therapies
12.1. Cantharidin (VP-102): Verrica Pharmaceuticals
12.1.1. Product Description
12.1.2. Product Development Activities
12.1.3. Clinical Development
12.1.3.1. Clinical Trials Information
12.1.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.2. Berdazimer sodium (SB206): Novan Inc.
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Product Development Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.3. SR-T100 Gel: G & E Herbal Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
12.3.1. Product Description
12.3.2. Product Development Activities
12.3.3. Clinical Development
12.3.3.1. Clinical Trials Information
12.3.4. Safety and Efficacy
13 Other Promising Drugs
13.1. Onconase (Ranpirnase): Tamir Biotechnology
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.2. Other Development Activities
13.1.3. Clinical Development
13.1.3.1. Clinical Trials Information
13.1.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.2. Santalum album cream (VIR007): Santalis Healthcare
13.2.1. Product Description
13.2.2. Other Development Activities
13.2.3. Clinical Development
13.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information
13.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
14 Discontinued Product Development
14.1. Teslexivir (BTA-074): Vaxart
14.1.1. Product Description
14.1.2. Other Development Activities
14.1.3. Safety and Efficacy
15 Genital Warts - The US Market Analysis
15.1. Key Findings
15.2. The United States: Market Outlook
15.3. United States Market Size
15.3.1. Total Market Size of GWs
15.3.2. GWs Market Size by Therapy
16 Market Drivers
17 Market Barriers
18 Market Access and Reimbursement
