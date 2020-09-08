DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Care in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Home Care in USA market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
List of Content and Tables
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Green trend set to go down several different paths
- Convenience dominates consumers' minds as they make purchase decisions
- Shifts in laundry care consumption habits slightly push sales up in 2019
- Slight growth expected through 2024, with air care and surface care the most significant drivers
MARKET INDICATORS
- Table 1 Households 2014-2019
MARKET DATA
- Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019
- Table 7 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
- Table 8 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019
- Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)
SOURCES
- Summary 1 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
- Private label set to take on bigger role in laundry care
- Premium and new formats continue to take share from cheaper older formats
- Internet retailing grows with aid from click and collect
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- The Procter & Gamble Co responds to consumer wants
- Premium brands finding success switching consumers from liquid to tablets
CATEGORY INDICATORS
- Table 11 Household Possession of Washing Machines 2014-2019
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 12 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 13 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 14 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 15 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 16 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 17 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 18 Sales of In-wash Spot and Stain Removers by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2019
- Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 25 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 26 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
- Health-conscious consumers creating potential for hand dishwashing
- Automatic dishwashing tablets still preferred choice among consumers in the US
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Procter & Gamble releases new product in attempt to revive declining hand dishwashing
- Procter & Gamble strengthens position at the top of dishwashing in the US
CATEGORY INDICATORS
- Table 27 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2014-2019
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 28 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 29 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 32 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 33 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
- Legal push for transparency set for bigger role
- Probiotic cleaners on the horizon?
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Private label sees its strongest growth in surface care in 2019
- Consumers prioritising multi-use formats
- The Clorox Co retains largest all purpose wipes share despite private label gains
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 34 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 35 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 36 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 37 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 40 NBO Company Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 41 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 42 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 43 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
- Internet retailing remains a difficult channel for shipping bleach products
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Clorox adds more market share by proving that brand name matters in bleach
- Private label continues losing popularity among consumers
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 44 Sales of Bleach: Value 2014-2019
- Table 45 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 46 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 47 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 48 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2019-2024
- Table 49 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
- Convenience is keeping the category afloat as consumers move to multi-purpose products
- Population growth driving sales, offset by trend towards apartment living
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Consumers are more attracted to brands that fit their personal beliefs
- Clorox continues to be go-to company for toilet cleaning and disinfecting purposes
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 50 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 51 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 52 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 53 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 54 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 55 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
- Shoe polish grows despite consumers leading more casual lifestyles
- Product specialisation still in demand, as consumers move towards multifunctionality
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Kiwi Brands Inc maintains top position in polishes due to shoe polish dominance
- Greener products have increased sales in polishes
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 56 Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 57 Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 58 NBO Company Shares of Polishes: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 59 LBN Brand Shares of Polishes: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 60 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 61 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
- Candles and car air fresheners continue significant growth in 2019
- Internet retailing and home improvement channels increase share of sales in 2019
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Newell Brands still growing in 2019, capturing largest share to date
- More customisation and scent variety preferred by consumers in 2019
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 62 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 63 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 64 Sales of Air Care by Fragrance: Value Ranking 2018-2019
- Table 65 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 66 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 67 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 68 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
- Insecticide baits popular as consumers seek convenience and less chemical exposure
- Bed bugs continue invading consumers' living spaces in major US cities
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Most major players and private label successfully gain share in 2019
- SC Johnson & Son continues to dominate, despite lack of innovation
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 69 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 70 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 71 Sales of Spray/Aerosol Insecticides by Type: % Value 2014-2019
- Table 72 NBO Company Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 73 LBN Brand Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 74 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 75 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
