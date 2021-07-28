DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. in-vitro fertilization market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the period 2021-2026.
Over the past few years, the infertility treatment market has been growing at a healthy rate because of rising awareness regarding the availability of various infertility treatment options through the government. Vendors advocating IVF awareness and campaigns are increasing the acceptance of IVF procedures and a surge in fertility tourism, which boosts the growth of the U.S.
IVF market. Technological advancements and innovations are being majorly focused on by the fertility clinics and fertility treatment centers to improve the treatment outcomes, surging the growth of the IVF market. Some modern in-vitro fertilization technologies are assisted hatching, Cult-Active, EmbryoGen, Embryo glue, and Intracytoplasmic sperm injection.
Investors are purchasing and acquiring fertility clinics with a high success rate of fertility treatment. New investors are discovering the attractiveness of infertility treatment after seeing the success of recent investments and establishing fertility clinics with sophisticated infrastructure.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The consumables segment is likely to witness the highest absolute growth of 43.16% in the U.S. in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market during the forecast period compared to media and equipment product segments.
- As the market is witnessing the increased demand for infertility treatments, this created huge competition among the vendors to offer a wide range of innovative media, consumables, and the devices necessary for infertility treatment.
- Japan, India, and the U.S. have a greater number of in-vitro fertilization clinics compared to other countries.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The US in-vitro fertilization market is characterized by the presence of global, regional, and local vendors. In recent years, the global infertility treatment market has witnessed many strategic initiatives by key vendors, which is expected to intensify market competitiveness in the upcoming years. Infertility treatment is a niche industry with high margins for manufacturers, especially for vendors offering equipment, media, and related consumables, that are widely used during ART procedures. Players are expected to have active participation in the U.S. in-vitro fertilization market to maximize profit.
Prominent Vendors
- The Cooper Companies
- Cook Medical
- Vitrolife
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
- Merck Group
- Hamilton Thorne
Other Prominent Vendors
- CARL ZEISS
- Kitazato USA
- Rocket Medical
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Thomas Medical
- Nidacon
- Esco Lifesciences
- GYNEMED
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the U.S. IVF market?
2. What is the growth rate of the US in vitro fertilization (IVF) market?
3. Which segment accounted for the largest in-vitro fertilization market share?
4. Who are the key players in the US in-vitro fertilization market?
5. What are some of the technological advancements and innovations in the IVF market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Products
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Procedures
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-Users
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Infertility Overview
7.2 IVF Treatment Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advances & Innovations in IVF
8.2 Single Parents & Same-Sex Couples Taking Infertility Treatments
8.3 Financial Assistance Programs & Employer Benefits for Infertility Treatment
8.4 Private Equity/Venture Capital Funding in IVF Clinics
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infertility
9.2 Rising Obesity Cases
9.3 Increasing Acceptance of Art Procedures
9.4 Rise in Number of Fertility Clinics
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lack of Standardized Government Regulations
10.2 High Cost of IVF
10.3 Ethical Challenges Related to IVF Treatment
10.4 Limitations & Risks Associated with IVF Treatment
10.5 COVID-19 Adversely Impacting IVF Procedural Volumes
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Product Insights
11.2.2 End-Users Insights
11.2.3 Donor Type Insights
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Consumables
12.4 Media
12.5 Equipment
13 End-Users
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Fertility Clinics
13.4 Hospitals
14 Donor Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Fresh Non-Donor
14.4 Frozen Non-Donor
14.5 Fresh Donor
14.6 Frozen Donor
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competition Overview
15.2 Market Share Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqlw5b
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-in-vitro-fertilization-ivf-market-research-report-2021-2026---technological-advances--innovations-and-single-parents--same-sex-couples-taking-infertility-treatments-301343012.html
SOURCE Research and Markets