HOUSTON, Nov. 5 , 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support Inc., the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, is proud to announce the launch of a new medical records upload portal, MedRec. Designed for medical facilities and custodians to securely upload requested records to the U.S. Legal Support records team, this new portal expedites the record retrieval process, helping ensure cases stay on track, even amid facility closures and delayed mail service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We understand the importance and urgency of receiving records quickly and completely," says James D. Cunningham, Senior Vice President and Division President, Record Retrieval Operations, U.S. Legal Support. "By uploading medical records into our new portal, custodians and facilities can quickly and securely submit requested records, accelerating the record retrieval process for all parties."
The U.S. Legal Support record retrieval team operates at a growing rate, retrieving more than 27,000,000 pages of records annually – from medical records to academic, banking, employment, business and other records. With more than 85 offices across the country, strategically placed record hubs and a network of more than 1,100,000 established location and provider relationships, U.S. Legal Support can retrieve whatever records are needed, whenever they are needed. Their record retrieval process is HIPAA compliant and records are delivered securely within U.S. Legal Support's SOC 2 Type II certified client portal.
In addition to nationwide record retrieval services, U.S. Legal Support also offers a full suite of litigation support services, including court reporting, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services. Learn more here.