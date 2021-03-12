The Meadows Health Center at Edgewood LifeCare Community in North Andover, MA, provides personalized healthcare services that consistently receive the highest scores. Residents enjoy made-to-order, chef-prepared meals, an open-concept floor plan with abundant natural light, beautiful outdoor gardens and views of the community’s picturesque natural setting. Levels of care include short-term rehabilitation, long-term skilled nursing, advanced memory support, respite care and hospice.