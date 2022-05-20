NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, and Mercer. In Pennsylvania...Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 351 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Philadelphia, Camden, West Chester, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Norristown, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Lindenwold, and Phoenixville. - This includes the following highways... New Jersey Turnpike near exit 3. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 316 and 353. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 35. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 19 and 23. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 21 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 11 and 34. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood