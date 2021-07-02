NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... West central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 543 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lehighton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Lehighton, Nazareth, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Bath, Weatherly, Walnutport, Brodheadsville, Kunkletown, Gilbert, Rossland, Berlinsville, Emerald, Kresgeville, Sun Valley, Jonas, Meckesville, Danielsville and Beltzville State Park. This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 67 and 87. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH