CHICAGO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leaders of 10* nursing organizations have issued a policy brief that calls for academic-practice partnerships between health care facilities and prelicensure registered nursing (RN) and practical/vocational nursing (PN/VN) programs across the country during the COVID-19 crisis.
Mindful of safety, state emergency response provisions and existing Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requirements, the proposed model recommends that nursing students be employed by the facility on a full- or part-time basis, that they work in the role of a student nurse for compensation and -- in conjunction with the student's nursing education program – that they receive academic credit toward meeting clinical requirements.
COVID-19 represents an unparalleled moment in time for nursing students to assist the nation in a time of crisis and learn the principles of population health and emergency management. This academic-practice model demonstrates that even in crisis, continuous innovation can occur.
The "Policy Brief: U.S. Nursing Leadership Supports Practice/Academic Partnerships to Assist the Nursing Workforce during the COVID-19 Crisis" can be found at https://www.ncsbn.org/Policy_Brief_US_Nursing_Leadership_COVID19.pdf
