IRVING, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management(USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is pleased to announce its fourth practice partnership in California. The new partnership is with George A. Maranon, DDS, MD, of Encino, near Los Angeles, California.
"We're excited to announce our partnership with Dr. Maranon, who is well-known throughout the oral and maxillofacial industry and in his community for his exceptional compassion, skills and expertise," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "He is dedicated to clinical excellence and always puts his patients first, qualities we value and look for in all of our potential partner practices."
A board certified maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Maranon has been treating patients in San Fernando Valley for more than 25 years. He practices the full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures with particular expertise in dental implant surgery. He treats patients of all ages and prides himself on how well he and his staff care for children.
In addition, Dr. Maranon is highly skilled in techniques designed to reconstruct bone structure with minimal surgical intervention and optimal patient comfort, diagnosing and treating oral pathology, facial pain, and traumatic facial injuries and fractures.
Dr. Maranon earned his bachelor and doctor of dental surgery degrees from UCLA and his medical degree from New York Medical College. He serves on the medical staff of the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center. Dr. Maranon has been actively involved with CDA Cares, a volunteer driven program that provides pro bono dental care in underserved communities throughout California and spent time in Uganda, providing oral surgery to those in need.
In addition, he is a diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Dr. Maranon is a past president of the San Fernando Valley Dental Society and the UCLA Dental Alumni Association. He serves as a director of the California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. He is the chair of that association's peer review, a member of the continuing education, legislative and PAC committees, and served as chair of the anesthesia commitee. Dr. Maranon is a founding member of the UCLA School of Dentistry's Apollonian Society, a former trustee of the California Dental Association and a fellow of both the American and International College of Dentists.
As its new partner, USOSM will provide Dr. Maranon with "behind the scenes" business expertise, such as support services. Like all of USOSM's partner practices, Dr. Maranon will retain complete clinical autonomy, keeping his focus on his patients and their care.
"The partners of USOSM are among the most respected oral surgeons in the country. It is my honor to be a member of this partnership."
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 19 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Massachusetts. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
