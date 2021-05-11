IRVING, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is proud to announce its support of the OMS Foundation's OMSFIRE program with a five-year commitment of support for the foundation's annual fund.
The OMS Foundation is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit that strives to improve the quality and safety of patient care by fueling innovation in oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) research, training and education. OMSFIRE provides consistent support for the foundation's mission and programs, funding clinical and basic research, education programs, scholarships and more.
"The OMS Foundation was created with one goal in mind: to advance oral and maxillofacial patient care by providing oral and maxillofacial surgeons with training, education, research and general support," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "The foundation has done so much for oral and maxillofacial surgeons and their patients, and we want to recognize that and help them continue their mission."
Since 1959 the OMS Foundation has facilitated the discovery of new knowledge in the OMS field by supporting research; and it has provided platforms for the specialty's most respected experts to educate their colleagues. The foundation also works with the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) to support a variety of education opportunities for OMS residents and provides financial assistance to promising, early-career academics. In 2018 the OMS Foundation launched the Global Initiative for Volunteerism and Education (GIVE), offering travel stipends to residents traveling internationally with OMS teams to deliver humanitarian healthcare to communities in need.
"USOSM's most recent gift supports the specialty's immediate and long-term needs for education and research grants. One of our top priorities is ensuring patient safety under anesthesia. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons have a very safe track record; but even something well done can be improved. USOSM understands that. They share our vision for the future, and I commend them for partnering with us to realize it," said Bill Passolt, chair of the OMS Foundation Board. "Rick Hall and the USOSM team are always easy to work with. They're real listeners and we appreciate the relationship we have with them."
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices in Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi and Florida. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all.
Media Contact
Lyle Rountree, U.S. Oral Surgery Management, 2142893799, Lyle.Rountree@usosm.com
SOURCE U.S. Oral Surgery Management