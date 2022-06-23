U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) is proud to announce its support of the OMS Foundation with a gift-match incentive. USOSM will match every donation to the foundation's annual fund received by June 30, up to a total of $35,000.
IRVING, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is proud to announce its support of the OMS Foundation with a gift-match incentive for the foundation's mid-year fundraising appeal. USOSM will match every donation to the foundation's annual fund received by June 30, up to a total of $35,000.
USOSM has supported the OMS Foundation since 2018, and USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall says the company is proud to continue its support, because the foundation does so much for the oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) industry.
"The OMS Foundation works hard to advance oral and maxillofacial patient care by providing oral and maxillofacial surgeons with training, education, research and general support," notes Hall. "This is significant, important work, and they do it so well. We're honored to help support them as they continue in this worthy endeavor, and we want to encourage others to do the same, which is why we're offering a matching gift incentive of up to $35,000 this year."
The OMS Foundation is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit that strives to improve the quality and safety of patient care by fueling innovation in OMS research, training and education. Its annual fund supports the foundation's mission and programs, including clinical and basic research, education programs, scholarships, and support for early-career OMS faculty. The foundation also collaborates with the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) to offer a variety of education opportunities for OMS residents, practitioners and faculty. For more information on the OMS Foundation or to donate, visit https://omsfoundation.org/.
"The impact of USOSM's partnership with the OMS Foundation has been substantial. Their generous and consistent support has provided a strong model for the specialty's corporate sector, and USOSM's annual gift-match challenges have helped to raise more than $250,000 to address the specialty's immediate and long-term priorities, including anesthesia safety, non-narcotic pain management and innovative applications for technology," said Dr. Louis K. Rafetto, OMS Foundation chair. "USOSM leadership is always ready to consider opportunities to work together to advance the specialty, and we value the solid relationship we've built with them."
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 19 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Massachusetts. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
