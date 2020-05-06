DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report Suite | United States | 2020-2026 | MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One of the greatest limitations in this market is the pricing pressure that is occurring within the office-based lab (OBL) setting. Although these clinics have led to a significant increase in efficiency, reducing the average time for patients to be within a hospital, these settings are also incredibly price sensitive. It is typical that there is a 30% discount on devices sold to an OBL, relative to a hospital.
As more OBLs continue to be developed, and more procedures continue to be shifted towards this setting, there are expected to be price pressures on PTA balloons, stents, atherectomy devices, and associated products for performing routine procedures.
This report on the U.S. market for peripheral vascular devices includes peripheral vascular stents, venous stents, percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheters, drug-coated balloons (DCBs), atherectomy devices, intravascular lithotripsy, chronic total occlusion (CTO) devices, surgical grafts, stent grafts, embolic protection devices (EPDs), peripheral thrombus management devices, inferior vena cava filters (IVCFs) and retrieval devices, carotid shunts, transcarotid arterial revascularization (TCAR) flow reversal systems and stents, diagnostic and interventional catheters, diagnostic and interventional guidewires, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices (VCDs), transcatheter embolization devices and peripheral IVUS catheters.
Many of these devices can be used for treating either coronary arterial disease or peripheral arterial disease (PAD). However, only devices used for peripheral procedures are included in this report.
Report Coverage
- U.S. Peripheral Vascular Device Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Procedure Numbers
- Procedure Codes Investigated
- Markets Included
Research Methodology
Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection
Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research
Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design
Step 4: Performing Primary Research
Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates
Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis
Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities
Step 8: Final Review and Market Release
Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring
Disease Overview
2.1 Basic Anatomy
2.2 Disease Treatments & Diagnostics
2.2.1 Aortic Aneurysms
2.2.2 Atherosclerosis
2.2.3 Peripheral Arterial Disease (Pad)
2.2.4 Deep Vein Thrombosis (Dvt)
2.2.5 Pulmonary Embolism (Pe)
2.3 Patient Demographics
2.3.1 Aortic Aneurysms
2.3.2 Atherosclerosis
2.3.3 Peripheral Arterial Disease (Pad)
2.3.4 Deep Vein Thrombosis (Dvt)
2.3.5 Pulmonary Embolism (Pe)
Product Assessment
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Product Portfolios
3.2.1 Peripheral Vascular Stent
3.2.2 Venous Stent
3.2.3 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (Pta) Balloon
3.2.4 Drug-Coated Balloon
3.2.5 Atherectomy Device
3.2.6 Chronic Total Occlusion (Cto) Device
3.2.7 Intravascular Lithotripsy
3.2.8 Surgical Graft
3.2.9 Stent Graft
3.2.10 Embolic Protection Device
3.2.11 Peripheral Thrombus Management Device
3.2.12 Inferior Vena Cava Filter
3.2.13 Carotid Shunt
3.2.14 Diagnostic and Interventional Catheters
3.2.15 Diagnostic and Interventional Guidewire
3.2.16 Introducer Sheath
3.2.17 Vascular Closure Device (Vcd)
3.2.18 Transcatheter Embolization Device
3.2.19 Peripheral Ivus Catheter
3.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls
3.3.1 Abbott
3.3.1.1 Carotid Shunt
3.3.1.2 Vascular Closure Device
3.3.2 Argon Medical
3.3.2.1 Introducer Sheaths
3.3.3 Arrow International
3.3.3.1 Introducer Sheaths
3.3.4 Atrium Medical
3.3.4.1 Peripheral Vascular Stent
3.3.5 Bd
3.3.5.1 Inferior Vena Cava Filter
3.3.5.2 Introducer Sheaths
3.3.5.3 Stent Graft
3.3.6 Boston Scientific
3.3.6.1 Atherectomy Devices
3.3.6.2 Diagnostic and Interventional Catheters
3.3.6.3 Introducer Sheaths
3.3.6.4 Peripheral Thrombus Management Devices
3.3.7 Cardinal Health
3.3.7.1 Vascular Closure Devices
3.3.8 Cardiovascular System (C.S.I.)
3.3.8.1 Atherectomy Devices
3.3.9 Cook Medical
3.3.9.1 Diagnostic and Interventional Catheters
3.3.9.2 Introducer Sheaths
3.3.9.3 Inferior Vena Cava Filters
3.3.9.4 Peripheral Vascular Stents
3.3.9.5 Stent Grafts
3.3.10 Cordis (Cardinal Health)
3.3.10.1 Diagnostic and Interventional Catheters
3.3.10.2 Inferior Vena Cava Filters
3.3.10.3 Peripheral Stents
3.3.11 Endologix
3.3.11.1 Stent Grafts
3.3.12 Edwards Lifesciences
3.3.12.1 Chronic Total Occlusion Devices
3.3.13 Maquet
3.3.13.1 Pta Balloons
3.3.14 Medtronic
3.3.14.1 Carotid Shunts
3.3.14.2 Diagnostic and Interventional Catheters
3.3.14.3 Pta Balloon Catheters
3.3.14.4 Peripheral Stents
3.3.14.5 Stent Grafts
3.3.14.6 Transcatheter Embolization Devices
3.3.15 Spectranetics (Philips)
3.3.15.1 Atherectomy Devices
3.3.15.2 Chronic Total Occlusion Devices
3.3.16 Shockwave Medical, Inc.
3.3.16.1 Intravascular Lithotripsy
3.3.17 Terumo
3.3.17.1 Introducer Sheaths
3.3.17.2 Pta Balloon Catheters
3.3.18 Other Companies
3.3.18.1 Atherectomy Devices
3.3.18.2 Introducer Sheaths
3.3.18.3 Pta Balloon Catheters
3.3.18.4 Peripheral Ivus Catheters
3.3.18.5 Stent Grafts
3.3.18.6 Vascular Closure Devices (Vcd)
3.4 Clinical Trials
3.4.1 Abbott
3.4.1.1 Peripheral Vascular Stent
3.4.1.2 Other Peripheral Vascular Related Studies
3.4.2 B. Braun
3.4.2.1 Diagnostic and Interventional Catheters
3.4.2.2 Peripheral Vascular Stent
3.4.3 Boston Scientific
3.4.3.1 Atherectomy Devices
3.4.3.2 Drug-Coated Balloons
3.4.3.3 Peripheral Vascular Stents
3.4.3.4 Other Peripheral Vascular Related Studies
3.4.3.5 Venous Stents
3.4.4 C.R. Bard (Bd)
3.4.4.1 Diagnostic and Interventional Catheters
3.4.4.2 Drug-Coated Balloons
3.4.4.3 Venous Stents
3.4.4.4 Other Peripheral Vascular Related Studies
3.4.5 Cardinal Health
3.4.5.1 Other Peripheral Vascular Related Studies
3.4.6 Cook Medical
3.4.6.1 Drug-Eluting Stents
3.4.6.2 Inferior Vena Cava Filters
3.4.6.3 Peripheral Vascular Stents
3.4.6.4 Venous Stents
3.4.7 Cordis (Cardinal Health)
3.4.7.1 Peripheral Vascular Stents
3.4.8 Medtronic
3.4.8.1 Atherectomy Devices
3.4.8.2 Drug-Coated Balloons
3.4.8.3 Other Peripheral Vascular Related Studies
3.4.9 Merit Medical
3.4.9.1 Stent Grafts
3.4.10 Philips/Spectranetics
3.4.10.1 Atherectomy Devices
3.4.10.2 Peripheral Ivus Catheters
3.4.10.3 Spectranetics
3.4.10.3.1 Drug-Coated Balloons
3.4.10.3.2 Atherectomy Devices
3.4.11 Shockwave Medical, Inc.
3.4.11.1 Lithoplasty System
3.4.12 Surmodics
3.4.12.1 Drug-Coated Balloons
3.4.13 Terumo
3.4.13.1 Drug-Coated Balloons
3.4.13.2 Peripheral Vascular Stents
3.4.14 W.L. Gore
3.4.14.1 Peripheral Vascular Stents
3.4.14.2 Stent Grafts
3.4.14.3 Expandable Balloons
3.4.15 Other Companies
3.4.15.1 Carotid Shunt / Endarterectomy
3.4.15.2 Drug-Coated Balloons
3.4.15.3 Peripheral Vascular Stents
3.4.15.4 Other Peripheral Vascular Related Studies
U.S. Peripheral Vascular Device Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.1.1 Atherosclerosis
4.1.2 Peripheral Arterial Disease (Pad)
4.2 Market Overview
4.3 Trend Analysis by Segment
4.4 Drivers and Limiters
4.4.1 Market Drivers
4.4.2 Market Limiters
4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
4.6 Mergers and Acquisitions
4.7 Company Profiles
4.7.1 Abbott
4.7.2 Becton Dickinson (Bd)
4.7.3 Boston Scientific
4.7.4 Cardinal Health
4.7.4.1 Cordis (Cardinal Health)
4.7.5 Cook Medical
4.7.6 Maquet
4.7.7 Medtronic
4.7.8 Teleflex
4.7.9 Terumo Interventional System (Tis)
4.7.10 W.L. Gore
4.8 SWOT Analysis
4.8.1 Abbott
4.8.2 B. Braun
4.8.3 Boston Scientific
4.8.4 Bd
4.8.5 Cardinal Health
4.8.6 Cook Medical
4.8.7 Integra Lifesciences
4.8.8 Maquet
4.8.9 Medtronic
4.8.10 Merit Medical
4.8.11 Phillips
4.8.12 Teleflex
4.8.13 Terumo
4.8.14 W.L. Gore
Procedure Numbers
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Procedures
5.2.1 Total Peripheral Vascular Procedures
5.2.2 Total Peripheral Vascular Procedures by Device Type, Indication, Intervention & Care Setting
5.2.2.1 Above-The-Knee Procedures
5.2.2.1.1 Above-The-Knee Stent Procedures
5.2.2.1.2 Above-The-Knee Poba Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.1.3 Above-The-Knee Dcb Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.1.4 Above-The-Knee Atherectomy Without Stent Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.1.5 Above-The-Knee Atherectomy With Stent Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.2 Below-The-Knee Procedures
5.2.2.2.1 Below-The-Knee Stent Procedures by Device Type
5.2.2.2.2 Below-The-Knee Stent Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.2.3 Below-The-Knee Poba Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.2.4 Below-The-Knee Dcb Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.2.5 Below-The-Knee Atherectomy Without Stent Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.2.6 Below-The-Knee Atherectomy With Stent Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.3 Iliac Procedures
5.2.2.3.1 Iliac Stent Procedures by Device Type
5.2.2.3.2 Iliac Stent Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.3.3 Iliac Poba Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.4 Av Access Procedures
5.2.2.4.1 Av Access Covered Stent Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.4.2 Av Access Poba Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.4.3 Av Access Dcb Procedures by Care Setting
5.2.2.5 Renal Procedures
5.2.2.6 Carotid Procedures
5.2.3 Peripheral Vascular Stent Procedures
5.2.3.1 Peripheral Arterial Stent Procedures by Stent Type
5.2.3.1.1 Bare-Metal Stent Procedures
5.2.3.1.2 Covered Stent Procedures
5.2.3.1.3 Drug-Eluting Stent Procedures
5.2.4 Peripheral Venous Stent
5.2.5 Pta Balloon Catheter Procedures
5.2.6 Drug-Coated Balloon Procedures
5.2.6.1 Drug-Coated Balloon Procedures by Indication
5.2.7 Atherectomy Procedures
5.2.7.1 Atherectomy Procedures by Device Type
Companies Mentioned (A-Z)
- Abbott
- Argon Medical
- Arrow International
- Atrium Medical
- B. Braun
- Becton Dickinson (BD)
- Boston Scientific
- C.R. Bard (BD)
- Cardinal Health
- Cardiovascular System (C.S.I.)
- Cook Medical
- Cordis (Cardinal Health)
- Edwards Lifesciences
- Endologix
- Integra Lifesciences
- Maquet
- Medline
- Medtronic
- Merit Medical
- Mermaid Medical
- Micro Medical Solutions
- Morris Innovative Inc.
- Nipro
- NuCryo Vascular
- Oscor
- Penumbra
- Pfizer
- PFM Medical
- Philips/Spectranetics
- Phillips
- Provisio Medical
- RA Medical
- Radius Medical
- Reflow Medical
- Rex Medical
- Roxwood Medical
- Shockwave Medical, Inc.
- Silk Road Medical
- Sirtex
- Spectranetics (Philips)
- Surmodics
- Teleflex Medical
- Terumo Interventional System (TIS)
- Theragenics/Galt
- Tricol Biomedical
- TriReme Medical
- TZ Medical
- Varian Medical Systems
- Vascular Flow Technologies
- W. L. Gore
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yt93cr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716