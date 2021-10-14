NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FOG WILL DEVELOP TONIGHT... Widespread fog will continue to develop across much of southeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and the eastern shores of Maryland. Visibilities will be lowered to less than 1 mile, with localized areas down to 1/4 mile. If you are driving tonight, be prepared for reduced visibility. Be sure to leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one ahead of you, and use your low beam headlights.