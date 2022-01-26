CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UAB Medicine, a nationally recognized leader in patient care, research, and training, has launched a major initiative to facilitate continuous quality improvement to ensure it consistently provides world-class patient care to Alabama residents.
UAB Medicine is partnering with PatientIQ, a leader in outcomes-based analytics and patient engagement, to deploy its cloud-based platform that automates the collection and analysis of patient-reported outcomes. The PatientIQ platform utilizes evidence-based protocols to empower healthcare organizations to measure quality, identify best practices, and act on areas of opportunity.
Healthcare systems are embracing the need to systematically measure quality and patient outcomes. The shift toward value-based care has sparked this necessity, and the five-times Magnet-designated UAB Medicine joins leading healthcare organizations nationwide in partnering with PatientIQ to help them in this effort.
"UAB Medicine is consistently pursuing ways of ensuring high-quality care delivery, and it's impossible to improve what you can't measure," said Fred Horton, Director of Perioperative Business & Resources, UAB Medicine. "The PatientIQ platform will enable us to assess quality at the individual clinician and service line levels and provide a consistent patient experience for the 1.6 million people we serve annually."
UAB Medicine selected PatientIQ because its technology combines outcomes-analysis with patient engagement, enrolling patients in digital care pathways that prompt reporting of key health information and provide education on comorbidities, surgical procedures, diagnoses, and more. These pathways will enhance the patient experience and enable UAB Medicine to standardize care across providers and locations.
"This initiative demonstrates why UAB Medicine is one of the top academic medical centers in the United States," said Matthew Gitelis, CEO, PatientIQ. "The future of care delivery includes the ability to quantify quality and prove value, and we commend UAB Medicine for joining the forefront of this movement."
About UAB Medicine
UAB Medicine comprises the School of Medicine and the $5.8 billion UAB Health System that includes all of the University of Alabama at Birmingham's patient-care activities and 2,300 licensed beds in six hospitals, one of which is UAB Hospital — the third-largest public hospital in the United States, winner of the Women's Choice award, and one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals. UAB, a part of the University of Alabama System, is the state of Alabama's largest single employer and an internationally renowned research university and academic health center; its professional schools and specialty patient-care programs are consistently ranked among the nation's top 50. UAB is the largest academic medical center in Alabama and one of the top four largest academic medical centers in the United States. UAB is advancing innovative discoveries for better health as a three-time recipient of the prestigious Center for Translational Science Award. Find more information at https://www.uab.edu and http://www.uabmedicine.org.
About PatientIQ
PatientIQ is the healthcare technology partner for practicing data-driven medicine. Its proprietary, cloud-based platform engages patients to automate the collection of patient-reported outcomes and provide real-time outcome analysis. With PatientIQ, providers are empowered to consistently deliver the highest quality care. Partnering with hospitals, health systems, private practices, and industry customers, PatientIQ has demonstrated years of experience and an unparalleled ability to help push the boundaries of medicine. For more, visit http://www.patientiq.io.
Media Contact
Kendall Shadley, PatientIQ, +1 2315572906, kendall.shadley@patientiq.io
SOURCE PatientIQ