HUNTINGTON, N.Y., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation is pleased to be working with NASCAR driver JJ Yeley of Rick Ware Racing and Our Motorsports in conjunction with the American Media Group for the second consecutive year. UBCF and JJ Yeley have joined forces to raise awareness for breast cancer during the 2021 NASCAR season, beginning with the Drydene 200 Xfinity race on May 15th, and concluding on November 6th with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. UBCF is the title sponsor of the Drive for the Cure 250 race on October 9th at Charlotte Motor Speedway to #DriveOutBreastCancer.
UBCF celebrates more than 20 years of service to the breast cancer community and is proud to be nationally recognized by earning the GuideStar 2021 Platinum Seal of Transparency as well as a 3 Star Charity Navigator rating.
JJ Yeley, who joined UBCF's board of directors in 2021, is driving car #23 for Our Motorsports at the Dover International Speedway in the Drydene 200 Xfinity race this Saturday, May 15th. UBCF is a proud associate sponsor of car #23 featuring UBCF's pink ribbon logo. Tune in at 1 p.m. EST on Fox Sports Network to watch the action.
JJ Yeley is honored to partner with UBCF to provide public awareness and raise exposure for UBCF services. JJ Yeley shared, "I'm very excited and proud to be working with the United Breast Cancer Foundation again this year. The work that UBCF does to empower those affected by breast cancer is nothing less than extraordinary. The support they offer to women and their families brings relief and hope during the most trying time of their lives." Yeley has been personally impacted by breast cancer and shared, "When my mother-in-law was fighting her battle with breast cancer, we saw how devastating it can be and just how important UBCF's work is to the community. I look forward to running UBCF's car #23 this October in the 'Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina' and bringing maximum awareness to the incredible work of the Foundation."
UBCF Executive Director, Ms. Stephanie Mastroianni said, "Since 2016, UBCF has cultivated our relationship with the amazing NASCAR community. We are honored to have our very own board member and seasoned NASCAR driver, JJ Yeley, racing the fully wrapped UBCF car #23 for the Drive for the Cure race on October 9th. This gives us all hope, and we all need some hope right now."
UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. Seven programs are offered to women, men and families nationwide. While rare, men can develop breast cancer too. UBCF encourages women and men to learn the self-breast exam (available for free) and talk to your medical provider if you detect anything abnormal, early detection saves lives.
SEASON 2021 NASCAR UBCF RACE SCHEDULE
Date Track
Saturday, May 15 - Dover International Speedway
Saturday, May 22 - Circuit of the Americas
Saturday, May 29 - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Saturday, June 5 - Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Saturday, June 12 - Texas Motor Speedway
Saturday, June 19 - Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, June 27 - Pocono Raceway
Saturday, July 3 - Road America
Saturday, July 10 - Atlanta Motor Speedway
Saturday, July 17 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Saturday, August 7 - Watkins Glen International
Saturday, August 14 - Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 21 - Michigan International Speedway
Friday, August 27 - Daytona International Speedway
Saturday, September 4 - Darlington Raceway
Saturday, September 11 - Richmond Raceway
Friday, September 17 - Bristol Motor Speedway
Saturday, September 25 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Saturday, October 2 - Talladega Superspeedway
Saturday, October 9 - Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
Saturday, October 16 - Texas Motor Speedway
Saturday, October 23 - Kansas Speedway
Saturday, October 30 - Martinsville Speedway
Saturday, November 6 - Phoenix Raceway
Sunday, October 10 - Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
About UBCF
UBCF is committed to offering breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment and overall wellness. UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer and does so through seven life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men and families nation-wide. UBCF never denies services to anyone regardless of age, race, gender, ethnicity, income or medical insurance coverage. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts Donor Advised Fund contributions and vehicle donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. https://www.ubcf.org
