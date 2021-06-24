SACRAMENTO and SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kindred Healthcare LLC and the University of California Davis Medical Center announced that they signed a definitive agreement to form a joint venture to build and operate a 52-bed, 58,600-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF) in Sacramento.
San Diego-based PMB, one of the nation's leading healthcare real estate developers, has been selected to develop the new UC Davis Rehabilitation Hospital.
Kindred, which is headquartered in Louisville, Ky., will manage the day-to-day operations, and UC Davis physicians and clinical staff will provide cutting-edge care to patients.
The new hospital will fill an important need, according to Cleve Haralson, Kindred Vice President of Real Estate and Capital Development.
"There is an increased demand for more high-quality rehabilitation services in the Sacramento area," says Mr. Haralson. "This new facility will help meet that demand and provide innovative care for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury."
Brad Simmons, COO of UC Davis Health, notes, "This new hospital will benefit the community and UC Davis in so many ways. It will allow us to free up general acute care space in our main hospital and help us maintain our trauma center level licensing."
He adds, "Most importantly, it will enable our physicians and clinical staff to provide individualized rehabilitative treatment programs that help patients set important personal goals, all delivered in a comforting environment that encourages recovery, independence and well-being."
Mark Toothacre, Partner & President of PMB, notes, "At PMB, we are very proud to join forces with two highly accomplished and respected healthcare organizations: Kindred Healthcare and UC Davis Health. We have worked with Kindred before on similar projects, so we know they have the expertise to do a stellar job. We also are excited to work with UC Davis, which is renowned as one of the best universities in the country."
He adds, "We see this project as an ideal opportunity to help Kindred and UC Davis Health better serve the community."
The new IRF will be located at 4875 Broadway Ave. on the UC Davis Sacramento campus adjacent to Aggie Square, UC Davis' newly announced technology and innovation campus. The property is owned by the Regents of the University of California on behalf of UC Davis Health. Mr. Toothacre said that PMB has entered into a ground lease with UC Davis to construct the new rehabilitation hospital.
The hospital is expected to be completed in October 2022. It will offer a wide range of rehabilitation services, including physiatry, physical and occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, rehabilitation nursing, internal medicine, and medical and surgical subspecialty consultation and nutritional services for patients suffering from neuro disorders, stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and amputation.
The hospital will include all private rooms, a secured acquired brain injury unit with private dining and therapy gym, large interdisciplinary gyms, a therapeutic courtyard with golf and varied surfaces, and a transitional living apartment to prepare patients for daily living tasks before they are discharged home.
The architect for the project is Taylor Design, which is headquartered in San Francisco, and the general contractor is St. Louis-based McCarthy Building Cos.
About the University of California, Davis and UC Davis Health
The University of California, Davis (UC Davis) was founded in 1908 to serve the state of California. One of the top five "Best Public Universities" in the United States, it currently serves 37,581 students, and has 103 academic degrees and 101 graduate degrees. UC Davis Health serves 30,000 patients a year and handles nearly 1 million visits. UC Davis Health is improving lives and transforming healthcare by providing excellent patient care, conducting groundbreaking research, fostering innovative, interprofessional education, and creating dynamic, productive partnerships with the community. UC Davis Health encompasses the 625-bed teaching hospital UC Davis Medical Center, UC Davis School of Medicine, The Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing at UC Davis and UC Davis Medical Group. For more information, please visit http://www.ucdavis.edu and https://health.ucdavis.edu/aboutus/.
About Kindred Healthcare
Kindred Healthcare, LLC is the nation's leading specialty hospital company delivering acute health services in its long-term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, acute rehabilitation units, and behavioral health line of business, all specializing in treating the most medically complex patients. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, and ranked as one of Fortune magazine's Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred's mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to http://www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About PMB
PMB's mission is to improve healthcare delivery, effect change and positively impact communities. As a healthcare real estate developer focused on the continuum of care, PMB can provide the infrastructure to cure disease, heal families and empower the greatest minds in the industry. Healthcare is in our DNA. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care – from community-centric health and wellness to health-focused seniors housing, outpatient, inpatient and post-acute care. PMB has developed over 100 facilities to date representing approximately 5.5 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 65-plus medical facilities comprising over 4.8 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.pmbllc.com.
