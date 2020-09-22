- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) have accepted marketing application submissions for bimekizumab for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis - This accepted submission is supported by a robust data package including three Phase 3 studies which demonstrate superiority of bimekizumab to placebo, Stelara® (ustekinumab) and Humira® (adalimumab) in achieving skin clearance at week 16