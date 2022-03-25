NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 15, 2022, UCI Urology celebrated a historic dual chair investiture honoring Dr. Jaime Landman and Dr. Joshua Mauney.
Dr. Jaime Landman received the Dr. Jaime Landman, M.D. Endowed Chair in Urologic Surgical Oncology and Dr. Joshua Mauney received the Jerry D. Choate Presidential Chair in Urology Tissue Engineering.
This celebration honored the installment of the fifth and sixth Endowed Chairs to UCI Health Department of Urology. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the evening featured presentations from several University of California, Irvine leadership and faculty including Dean Michael Stamos, Vice Chancellor Steven Goldstein, Dr. Thomas Ahlering, Dr. Ralph V. Clayman, Dr. Joel Gelman, Dr. Antoine Khoury, and Dr. Edward Uchio.
An endowed chair professorship is a position that permanently supports unrestricted investigation of innovative ideas and potentially life-saving discoveries with protected time away from the medical center or lecture hall to imagine, think, and dream.
"The endowed chair has provided truly transformative funding for our laboratory which is allowing us to create key advancements in urologic tissue engineering. We are actively testing novel silk-based medical devices in preclinical research studies to address a wide variety of urologic disorders such as urethral strictures, Peyronie's disease, and obstructive bladder pathology."
- Joshua Mauney, PhD
Holding an endowed chair is a distinctive tradition and regarded as one of the highest honors in the academic world, representing prestige, leadership, and profound responsibility. Endowed chairs also help the School of Medicine attract and retain the "best of the best" faculty who help elevate our reputation, standing, and impact among the best medical schools in the nation.
When chairs are "endowed," funds are raised, restricted, and invested to generate annual income from which support of their teaching, research, and service for the distinguished professor is allocated.
"The generosity of our community in supporting endowed chairs demonstrates a deep appreciation for tripartite UCI Health mission of Discover-Teach-Heal. The endowed chair is like rocket fuel for creativity; spurring innovation for ideas and novel concepts that will allow UCI Health to lead in our mission to diminish human suffering. This new chair in Urologic Surgical Oncology will allow our team to expand the already robust efforts of the Curiosity and Innovation Laboratory and will assure sustainable support for Urologic Surgical Oncology work in the longer-term. Most sincere thanks to the community for making this possible, and special thanks to Bill and Pat Podlich and Marilyn Vitek for their incredible support. Our team will work hard to be worthy of this support/honor."
At the UCI School of Medicine, we are deeply committed to our mission: Discover. Teach. Heal. This mission is vital to our role as leaders in healthcare education and innovation, and the Department of Urology is a shining example. We are deeply grateful for the generosity and support of our donors and partners. Their generosity will allow our best and brightest to share their brilliance with the world to improve health and medicine, but the work does not stop here. Together, we will continue to make meaningful developments in health and medicine.
