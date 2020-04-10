PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UFCW 1776 Keystone State President Wendell Young IV announced today that the Local is distributing face shields to frontline, essential employees who continue working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our top priority is to keep our members safe. These men and women are working on the front lines in food processing plants, grocery stores, pharmacies, and nursing homes among other locations," said Young. "We have thousands and thousands of members working throughout this crisis in extremely difficult, risk-filled environments and we are committed to doing everything in our power to help them and the people they serve safe."
Young said that the Local has purchased 25,000 shields and will continue distributing them throughout next week as they are produced. The Local will purchase more as needed, Young said.
UFCW 1776KS represents 35,000 workers in a wide array of sectors, including retail, food processing, nursing homes, the public sector, and the cannabis industry, among others.
Young urged all consumers to follow the guidance of public health experts and practice social distancing, wear a mask and gloves, wash your hands, and respect the men and women working throughout this crisis.
"We have lost a long-time member who was a Union Representative and a great, great friend, to this disease. We have more than 300 members who have tested positive and we know there are likely many, many more who are positive as well," Young said. "We need to all come together and help keep one another safe – that includes our members, and the consumers, seniors in nursing homes and all families our members serve."
The Local is working closely with employers to develop social distancing and cleaning protocols.
The Local also continues to work with Governor Wolf and his team, and lawmakers to ensure that businesses comply with the COVID-19 response orders issued by PA Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, to protect workers and consumers.
"The fact is that some employers are taking the necessary steps and doing whatever they can to keep their employees and customers safe because they understand the scope of COVID-19," Young said. "But we have more work to do and we will continue applying pressure where necessary."
For more information, visit www.ufcw1776.org.