DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ChildWise Monitor Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive annual report focused on children and young people's media consumption, purchasing habits, attitudes, and activities.
Around 2000 children aged 5-16 in schools across the UK completed the survey, on topics as varied as their favorite apps, what they spend money on, sports played, and their views on the environment.
The Monitor Report 2020 covers:
- Technology
- Websites and apps
- YouTube
- Gaming
- Viewing habits
- Services and content
- Mobile phones
- Music
- Reading
- Equipment
- Money
- Purchasing
- Sport and activities
- Health and wellbeing
- The Environment
