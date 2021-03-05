DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health UK Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Is IT investment sufficient to sustain a long-term digital health revolution beyond COVID-19?
The author has published the second edition of its Digital Health UK Market Report. Containing new and rebased data, the report provides the most accurate picture of the market available and gives full consideration to the impact that the pandemic has had on the adoption (or not) of different technologies, cutting through the myth to shine a light on the reality.
The report is vital reading to anyone with an interest in this emerging market, be they an investor, an advisor, a large corporate supplier, a health tech start-up, or someone working within procurement or IT within the healthcare sector.
The report offers insight on how COVID-19 has taken digital health on its journey to maturity and asks if this will be sustainable. Even with the boost received during the pandemic, NHS IT investment remains insufficient. The average UK health organisation spends just 2% per annum on IT. This figure is closer to 8% in the US and most of Northern Europe.
While there has been investment in video consultations and data gathering and analysis, not to mention the contact tracing app, there has been a downturn in spending on technology without immediate relevance to the pandemic during 2020.
The report contains the latest available data and expert insights on:
- Patient Admission Systems (PAS)
- Electronic Patient Records/Electronic Medical Records (EPR/EMR)
- Specialist clinical systems
- Digital apps
- Wearables
- Artificial intelligence
- Interoperability across systems and sectors
- Pathology and radiology
It also provides insight into the UK's largest purchaser of digital health, the NHS, how it works, how it is funded, its regulation and political considerations.
What the report covers
- Market
- Politics and regulation
- Payors
- Major providers
- Investors
- Market potential
- COVID-19
Who is the report for
- CEOs and Boards of NHS Trusts and independent healthcare providers
- CIOs/CTOs of NHS Trusts and independent healthcare providers
- Procurement leads in NHS Trusts
- Regulators
- Large IT suppliers
- Healthcare IT start-ups
- Banks and investors
- Management consultants
- Business advisors
- Central government
- Think tanks
- Policy writers
