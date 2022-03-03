DENVER, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ukrainians of Colorado is a 501c(3) non-profit representing Ukrainians, Ukrainian Americans, and those who have lived or worked in Ukraine from throughout Colorado. The organization is proud to announce a major fundraising campaign to support people in Ukraine who are suffering from the horrific devastation of the unprovoked invasion of this peace-loving nation.
"As the voice of the diaspora in Colorado, we have our finger on the pulse of the brave citizens of Ukraine fighting to defend their nation," said Marina Dubrova, president of the organization. "Many of us were born in Ukraine, and we have contacts throughout the country with whom we are in touch daily, so we know what their most pressing needs are, and we have the means of getting critical supplies into their hands as quickly as is possible."
The first round of support involves working with Project Cure (projectcure.org) to ship medical supplies to Ukraine. Project Cure is the world's largest distributor of donated medical supplies, equipment, and services to doctors and nurses serving the sick and dying in more than 135 countries. Donors to Ukrainians of Colorado can either purchase medical kits from Project Cure and designate them for Ukraine, or donate directly to Ukrainians of Colorado. The organization will not be taking any administrative or processing fees, so all monies donated will go directly to support those in need in Ukraine.
Additional monies will fund the purchase of supplies and humanitarian aid for Ukrainians through a network of established providers in Ukraine. Ukrainians of Colorado is also accepting donations of goods and medical supplies, as specified on its website: https://ukrainiansofcolorado.wpcomstaging.com.
"Our goal for this first round of fundraising is $100,000.00," said Andy Lenec, a Ukrainian American volunteer who also served in the US Peace Corps in Ukraine and is coordinating the fundraising campaign and handling media relations. "This is a drop in the bucket with regard to the needs of Ukraine right now, but it is a starting point for us. Given our knowledge of Ukraine and her people, and our numerous contacts across the country, we feel that we are the most appropriate and efficient agency to collect money and supplies for the relief effort."
Information on how to donate is on the organization's website: https://ukrainiansofcolorado.wpcomstaging.com.
Media Contact
Andy Lenec, Ukrainians of Colorado, 845-797-7286, alenec@optonline.net
SOURCE Ukrainians of Colorado