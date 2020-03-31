MELVILLE, N.Y., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, today announced that PurpleSun, a healthcare technology company providing smart, light-based solutions for infection prevention, has received the first UL Certification for a large-scale mobile ultraviolet disinfection system, the PurpleSun E300 Modular Paneling System.
The PurpleSun E300 was certified to the harmonized Standard, IEC 61010-1, 3rd Edition plus Amendment 1, the standard for general safety requirements for use of electrical equipment used in laboratories and healthcare facilities. PurpleSun received certification after the E300 Modular Paneling System passed extensive electrical and ultraviolet light emission testing, including risk mitigation analysis.
"Performance and safety testing is critical for successful patient care. That's why UL prioritizes safety when testing, inspecting and certifying products and technologies," said Deborah Jennings-Conner, engineering director, UL. "With this UL Certification, we quickly leveraged our expertise in electrical safety and light emissions while helping PurpleSun rapidly bring to market this solution to help achieve positive patient outcomes."
PurpleSun's Ultraviolet Modular Paneling System, which can be deployed to various hospital areas, uses Focused Multivector Ultraviolet (FMUV) light – focused light energy to improve germicidal effectiveness and speed – to quickly kill off organisms on medical and lab equipment.
Luis F. Romo, CEO and founder, PurpleSun, said, "Healthcare providers can have the peace of mind that the PurpleSun E300 meets and exceeds the strictest industry standards and helps ensure patient safety in the FMUV rapid treatment of equipment for the purpose of disinfection at the point of care. Our equipment plays a critical role in the fight against COVID-19. The UL Certification helps further complement our vision of sustainable impact to the quality of care for the healthiest patient-ready environments."
According to the manufacturer, the modular mobile PurpleSun unit can be used to disinfect equipment in an operating room, hallway or patient room while staff continue to work around the system. For example, the unit can be deployed to quickly disinfect a stretcher immediately after patient use, alleviating the need to interrupt critical room and equipment downtime while promoting the health and safety of healthcare workers and patients.
"We are honored and privileged to be on the cutting edge of technology during this crisis and help our hospital customers on the front lines advance care, all with the help from UL and its engineering teams," said Romo. "With the Model E300, we can help healthcare providers enhance safety for patients and caregivers and, ultimately, save lives."
To learn more about UL's testing and certification services, please visit: www.ul.com/healthcare.
About UL
UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.
Press Contact
Steven Brewster
UL
steven.brewster@ul.com
+1.415.577.8851