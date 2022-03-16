ST. LOUIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, Inc. announced the 2022 faculty and program highlights for the Sixth Cage Madness Spine Education Forum and Bioskills Training to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 19, 2022. The training will take place at US bioskills (MERIN). 

Presenters & Lab Surgeon Faculty



Neill Wright, M.D.                           

Neurosurgeon, Cervical Spine Specialist, St. Louis, MO



Cages in Complex Cervical Deformity





Patrick Maloney, M.D.                   

Chief of Neurosurgery, Medical Director Neurosciences, NorthBay Medical Center (NBMC) Staff Neurosurgeon, UCSF, Joint Venture: VA Northern CA - David Grant Medical Center



Complex Posterior Reconstruction in the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine





John DeVine, M.D.                         

Professor & Chief, Spine Surgery, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University



Multi-Level Posterior Cervical Spondylitic Myelopathy





Alekos Theologis, M.D.                 

Orthopedic Surgeon, UCSF Spine Center, Assistant Professor, Spine, School of Medicine, UCSF



3-Column Osteotomies for correction of Complex Thoracolumbar Deformity

The faculty will each present a lecture relating to complex spine surgery techniques in vertebral body replacement, as well as lead a bioskills training station where surgeons can observe and practice advanced surgery techniques in complete complex spine solutions.

About ulrich medical USA

ulrich medical USA, Inc. is a privately held subsidiary of ulrich medical®, an innovative medical technology company headquartered in Ulm, Germany which is celebrating 110 years in business in 2022. For additional information about ulrich medical USA, please visit the company website at www.ulrichmedicalusa.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ulrich-medical-usa-to-resume-cage-madness-advanced-surgeon-education-forum-on-complex-spine-applications-in-las-vegas-nv-301504374.html

SOURCE ulrich medical USA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.