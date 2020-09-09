SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TBI Pro is happy to inform customers its ultrasonic cool mist easy clean humidifier for large room and baby has been launched with the recent upgrade of a medical stone filter. Using filtered water is crucial to avoiding salts and minerals found in tap water from becoming unsafe aerosols.
TBI Pro, a company dedicated to changing modern-day items' quality standards, has announced the launch of its enhanced ultrasonic cool mist easy clean humidifier for large room and baby. The company has upgraded its popular unit with a medical stone filter designed for decarbonizing water to prevent the salts and minerals contained in tap water from spreading around the room.
A senior spokesperson for the brand reports, "Standing guard of home comfort and a healthy atmosphere, our company has created a modern ultrasonic humidifier that combines maximum ease of use and exceptional efficiency. Take advantage of the powerful, long-lasting mist that moisturizes the dry air in your room, relieves coughing and allergies, improves sleep quality, has a positive effect on the skin's condition and allows you to relax, getting a lungful of fresh air fully."
An informative excerpt from MedlinePlus, an online information service produced by the United States National Library of Medicine, indicates, "Humidifiers help raise the level of humidity or moisture in the air. Increasing the home's humidity helps eliminate the dry air that can irritate and inflame the respiratory passages in the nose and throat. Humidified air can relieve the discomfort of colds and the flu and help people who have asthma."
MedlinePlus offers the following general tips when using a cool mist humidifier, keeping in mind always to follow the manufacturer's instructions:
- Always use a cool-mist humidifier (vaporizer), especially for children. Warm mist humidifiers can cause burns if a person gets too close.
- Place the humidifier several feet (approximately 2 meters) away from the bed.
- Do not run a humidifier for a long time. Set the unit to 30% to 50% humidity. If room surfaces are constantly damp or wet to the touch, mold and mildew can grow. This can cause breathing problems in some people.
- Humidifiers must be drained and cleaned daily because bacteria can grow in standing water.
- Use distilled water instead of tap water. Tap water has minerals that can collect in the unit. They can be released into the air as white dust and cause breathing problems. Follow the unit's instructions on how to prevent the buildup of minerals.
The addition of a medical stone filter is paramount to ensuring that the mist output is good for human health. Removing any salts or minerals found in tap water is crucial to preventing impurities from entering the air and causing potential respiratory issues, amplifying allergies and increasing the risk of possible illness.
The brand is happy to inform customers its humidifier for baby is designed with a top-fill feature that is easy to refill and clean. The unit does not require any disassembly, simply remove the lid and add cool water directly to the water tank through the large top opening.
One Amazon customer was happy to describe her experience with TBI Pro's easy clean humidifier, "My daughter suffers from severe dry skin. It gets so bad sometimes that, even during summers, her nose would just bleed out of nowhere! We have a pretty nice humidifier in our master bedroom and her bedroom but felt it was time to get one for the living room. This option looked perfect because of how much square footage it covers (our living room is about 500), the smart functionalities and the remote control (perfect for my hubby because he's a lazy couch potato lol!) The product met/exceeded all expectations. We love that luxurious mist covers the entire living room space with just the right amount of humidity. It adds a nice looking touch to the bedroom just like the Apple devices in my living room. Lastly, it stores a LOT of water and is VERY easy to clean – I can't say the same for my humidifier in my daughter's room, which requires white vinegar cleaning at least every two weeks."
For those wanting additional information about TBI Pro's complete product line-up, including its popular humidifier for large room, please visit https://www.amazon.com/ultrasonic-cool-mist-humidifier/dp/B07YGWP71M or the company's official website.
About TBI Pro
TBI Pro (The Best Industries) is an innovative technology company that started with pet products and expanded into a wide variety of categories: home and health, headphones, lighting, garden and patio.
