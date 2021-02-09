MILWAUKEE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Research to be presented at the 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Virtual Annual Meeting suggests that installing ultraviolet irradiation units into the homes of children with asthma may reduce asthma severity and improve asthma control.
While the abstract of this research was included in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology that was published February 1, the full poster (#L43) will be presented at the 2021 AAAAI Virtual Annual Meeting.
The study funded by the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease examined the novel CREON2000A ultraviolet (UV) air irradiation system technology (General Innovations and Goods, Inc) to see if it could be used as a single environmental, non-pharmacologic intervention for asthma. Multifaceted environmental control interventions, while more common, can be expensive and difficult for patients to maintain long term.
Researchers conducted a 12-month, randomized, parallel group, multicenter, double-blind study. The CREON2000A was installed in some homes while a sham unit was installed in others. All homes had at least one child with mild-moderate asthma. The Composite Asthma Severity Index (CASI) was measured at baseline and then every four months. Statistical significance was determined using linear regression models.
CREON2000A was installed in 40 homes while the sham was installed in 39. Demographic and baseline characteristics in both groups were similar. Researchers found a significant improvement in asthma severity from baseline to 12 months for children in the CREON2000A group compared to the sham group.
"It's exciting to see a single environmental non-pharmacologic intervention that has the potential to improve asthma outcomes in children," said first author Jonathan A. Bernstein, MD, FAAAAI. "This single intervention would be easy to maintain and has the potential to help thousands of children with mild to moderate persistent asthma."
Visit aaaai.org to learn more about asthma and visit annualmeeting.aaaai.org to learn more about the 2021 AAAAI Virtual Annual Meeting.
The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) represents allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and others with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has over 7,000 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries. The AAAAI's Find an Allergist/Immunologist service is a trusted resource to help you find a specialist close to home.
Media Contact
April Presnell, The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, (414) 272-6071, apresnell@aaaai.org
SOURCE The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology